St. Martin Crime Stoppers asking for help solving theft of camper

SMPSO
St. Martin Crime Stoppers is asking for help with solving a theft in St. Martinville.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded on January 6, 2026, to a complaint regarding a stolen camper in the 3000 block of Bayou Benoit Levee Road, St. Martinville.

According to investigators, a 1999 white CrossRoads camper with Louisiana license plate J171830 was stolen after being parked on the levee on December 31, 2025. Witnesses reported seeing a white male driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck with a female passenger attaching the camper to the rear of his vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the theft of this camper and/or the identity of the suspects to report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

