St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Vivian Avenue slaying

Det. Regan with Eunice Police Department and Det. Thompson with St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office come to Crime Stoppers asking your help in solving a horrific murder.

Det. Regan – On May 31, 2026 at about 9:00 pm, Eunice PD received a call of shots fired in the area of 1040 Vivian Avenue. The first responding officer found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a pickup truck. The officer immediately rendered life-saving aid to the victim, who regrettably died from his injuries.

Det. Thompson – Because the crime scene was just outside the Eunice City limits, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified of the incident. Detectives went to the scene, where a large number of spent casings were found. This appears to have been a specifically targeted attack. Video surveillance from the area has provided some indications of what exactly happened, but more information is needed.

If you have any information on this homicide or the persons involved, call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS, use the QR code on your screen or remember to download our P3 app and “Tap the App” to “Say It Here” and submit your anonymous tip. You could receive up to $2,000.00 for your tip that leads to an arrest.

On behalf of the St. Landry Crime Stoppers Board, Det. Regan with the Eunice Police Department, Det. Thompson with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, thank you and have a blessed day.