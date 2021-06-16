St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving 61 car burglaries

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving dozens of vehicle burglaries in St. Landry Parish.

In the past month, St. Landry Parish has experienced a rash of vehicle burglaries. Of the 61 vehicles burglarized since May, forced entry was made on only two vehicles, and all others were left unsecured. The current total of items missing has been valued at $22,132, including 22 firearms that are currently circulating on the streets, according to investigators.

St. Landry Parish residents have brought video and photograph evidence to the attention of investigators. Videos received depict three unknown male subjects on foot checking vehicles for unlocked doors and vehicles containing purses, electronics, and firearms. The suspects appear to be targeting neighborhoods with vehicles in close proximity and limited lighting conditions. When the subjects approach a vehicle and discover it to be locked, they proceed to the next target.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens to remove valuable items from their vehicles to reduce the probability of becoming a target for theft. Citizens are advised to become diligent in locking and securing their vehicles to further reduce the chances of being targeted.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to “Say it Here” and submit an anonymous tip or call 337-948-TIPS.

