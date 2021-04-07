St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating four wanted fugitives

Sgt. Elizabeth Bernard of St. Landry Crime Stoppers needs your help in apprehending four wanted fugitives.

Landon Dwayne Jimmerson is a 44 year old black male with a last known address of 162 Nicole Lane in Opelousas. Jimmerson is 5'-09" and weighs approx 150 lbs and is wanted for the armed robbery of Lucky's Casino.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Oscar Peter Leblanc, III is a 27 year old white male and his last known address is 230 Fuselier Street in Eunice. Leblanc purchased a motorcycle for $3,000 using 30 counterfeit $100 bills. He has a warrant for counterfeit and theft of goods over $1,500.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Lee Andrew Covington, IV is a 41 year old W/M who is 6'-01" and 185 lbs. He has a warrant for monetary instrument abuse and 3 counts of theft of mail. His last known address is 824 Highway 741 in Arnaudville.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Anthony McCoy is a 19 year old black male with a last known address at 506 Fontenot Road in Opelousas. He has 11 felony warrants ranging from contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, burglary, to the theft of and illegal use body armor.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Download our P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit your anonymous tips.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel