St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving business burglary

The St. Landry Crime Stopper is asking for help in locating the suspects involved in a burglary in the Opelousas area.

On September 18, 2021, deputies responded to Pat Miller Welding Specialty Supply located on the 3500 block of Highway 93 in the Sunset area for a burglary complaint. Stolen was a 50" Encore Arrow Zero-Turn lawnmower model #EA5-0XL-24KW. according to deputies.

Security footage showed three unknown men entering the property just after midnight. The suspects are then seen leaving the property 20 minutes later pushing the stolen lawnmower. The total loss of value was listed at over $4,000.

One of the suspects appears to be walking with a bad limp and possibly had what appeared to be a walking boot as if he is suffering from a leg or foot injury.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 337-948-TIPS or download the P3 app.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel