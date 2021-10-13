St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating missing Opelousas man

Detective Michael Hidalgo of the Opelousas Police Department returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in locating a missing person from Opelousas.

Wilfred Kennerson III also known as "Sweetie," is a 35 year old black male that is 5 foot 10 and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen driving a silver 2016 Cadillac CT6 with Texas license plate number NPN9232.

Kennerson traveled to Dallas and Los Angeles on October 1, 2021 then returned on October 4th to Bastorp, Louisiana. Kennerson was last spoken to by phone on October 4, 2021 at approximately 10:35 pm and by text at 11:45 pm.

On October 5, 2021 between 11:00 pm and 12:00 pm Kennerson's vehicle was seen on North Market Street with several black men inside but he was not inside the vehicle. His vehicle was found abandoned later that day and his home was ransacked.

Download our P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit your anonymous tips. Be alert, be safe, and God bless you. On behalf of Crime Stoppers and Det. Michael Hidalgo, I am Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel