St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Safety Tips for holiday season

St. Landry Crime Stoppers and law enforcement throughout Acadiana want this holiday season to be a safe and joyous one.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind, first and foremost pay attention to your surroundings.

Use your cell phone wisely when exiting and entering your vehicle.

If possible, try to avoid bringing your kids shopping, you could be distracted which gives a thief the opportunity to strike.

Avoid driving alone or at night. If you must shop at night, park in a lighted area.

When you arrive at the store, park as close as you can and remember where you parked.

Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and secure your vehicle. If your car has an alarm, set it.

Do not leave packages, purses, makeup bags, or valuables on the seat of your vehicle. Place all your items inside your trunk or out of sight.

If you bring a purse with you, never leave it in the shopping cart or on top of your vehicle. The moment you look the other way or get distracted, it is stolen.

When you are leaving the store, put your keys in your hand. Get ready to use the panic horn feature on your remote or use them as a weapon if attacked.

Leave the parking lot after you have shopped or completed a transaction at the ATM. Criminals could approach you and you could be caught off guard.

Lastly, let someone know your plans for the day in case of an emergency.