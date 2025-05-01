St. Landry Crime Stoppers now accepting litter tips

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers Board, in conjunction with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, begins a new anti-litter campaign; “Stow It, Don’t Throw It."

This initiative will be enacted parish-wide and will work on showcasing violators and changing the mind-set of everyone. Agents with Wildlife and Fisheries have already been working tirelessly to combat littering throughout the State of Louisiana. This state agency was instrumental in passing and amending legislation to strengthen the laws and increase fines for littering.

Now, a cooperative effort will attack the problem here in St. Landry Parish. Crime Stoppers will pay $150.00 for every anonymous tip that results in enforcement action, either by citation or arrest. Citizens can provide a photo of the vehicle and license plate, the trash disposed and the location. Photos of individuals actually littering will be accepted as well. These will be accepted through St. Landry Crime Stoppers as are all other tips. These violators will be shown once a month.

Now, many of you are probably thinking that littering isn’t one of the most serious things out there, but you’d be wrong. It is a problem that starts out small and can lead to very serious consequences.

A recent flooding event demonstrates this.

The photos you see were taken the day after a major rain event. Clogged drains, flooded streets and flooding on personal property are primarily caused by litter. This must stop, but it takes every one of us to do it. St. Landry Parish is a beautiful area, completely ruined by littering. Please, “Stow It, Don’t Throw It”.

You can submit your tips by entering **TIPS on any mobile device. Remember to download our P3 app and “Tap the App” and “Say It Here” to submit your anonymous tips. On behalf of the St. Landry Crime Stoppers Board, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, thank you and have a blessed day.