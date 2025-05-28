St. Landry Crime Stoppers: May 28, 2025

Dy. Patrick Martin with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office comes to Crime Stoppers and asks your help in solving a theft from a camp in the Palmetto area.

On May 9, 2025, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a theft from a camp on Williamson Spur Road near Palmetto. An aerator, in active use, was physically removed by an individual possibly familiar with the premises and the location of the aerator. Video surveillance shows the suspect arrive in a Toyota pickup, gray in color. The suspect goes directly to the rear of the camp to the exact location of the aerator, remove the concrete cover and taking the aerator, replacing the concrete cover.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip by dialing **TIPS on your mobile device. Don’t forget to download our P3 app and “Tap the App” and “Say It Here” to submit your anonymous tips. On behalf of the St. Landry Crime Stoppers Board, Dy. Patrick Martin, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, thank you and have a blessed day.