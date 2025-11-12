St. Landry Crime Stoppers: January 2023 slaying

The Opelousas Police Department and Public Information Officer Joe Anderson comes to Crime Stoppers and asks your help in solving a shooting on Elementary Lane in Opelousas.

On January 16,2023, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 204 Elementary Lane. One of the victims, Ms. Kiare Vallian, died from her injuries. Another victim, just outside the car, was able to drop to the ground at the moment the car was shot at and survived this tragic incident. Detectives have collected some video footage and are still attempting to identify the suspect or suspects involved. We humbly ask on behalf of the family of Kiare Vallian for your help.

If you have any information on this crime, use the QR code on your screen or call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS. Remember to download our P3 app and “Tap the App” to “Say It Here” and submit your anonymous tips. We are offering an enhanced $2,500.00 reward for information that results in an arrest.

On behalf of Kiare’s family, the St. Landry Crime Stoppers Board, the Opelousas Police Department, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, thank you and have a blessed day.