St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Holiday tips

St. Landry Crime Stoppers, law enforcement agencies, and fire departments urge residents to follow the following tips to help keep you safe during a fire or home invasion.

In case there is a fire inside your home, do not place your tree or a holiday display blocking your family's escape.

Use a strong tree stand; secure it so small children and pets cannot pull it down on top of them.

Place your Christmas tree in water to keep it green and check for any damaged or frayed wires that could short out and cause a fire.

Do not use extension cords when plugging in space heaters and avoid covering the cord underneath a rug.

Be careful of what can be seen through your windows, holiday gifts should not be visible to anyone passing in front of your home.

Break apart large Christmas gift boxes such as flat-screen TVs and electronics before you bring them to the road. A criminal can easily pass by your street and see any new items inside your home.

When leaving your home during the holidays or on vacation, have a trusted neighbor or family member watch your home and always wait until you return home to post your memories on social media.

Remember to use our QR code or download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to submit an anonymous tip.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel