St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Holiday tips

St. Landry Crime Stoppers, law enforcement agencies, and fire departments urge residents to follow the following tips to help keep you safe during a fire or home invasion.
- In case there is a fire inside your home, do not place your tree or a holiday display blocking your family's escape.
- Use a strong tree stand; secure it so small children and pets cannot pull it down on top of them.
- Place your Christmas tree in water to keep it green and check for any damaged or frayed wires that could short out and cause a fire.
- Do not use extension cords when plugging in space heaters and avoid covering the cord underneath a rug.
- Be careful of what can be seen through your windows, holiday gifts should not be visible to anyone passing in front of your home.
- Break apart large Christmas gift boxes such as flat-screen TVs and electronics before you bring them to the road. A criminal can easily pass by your street and see any new items inside your home.
- When leaving your home during the holidays or on vacation, have a trusted neighbor or family member watch your home and always wait until you return home to post your memories on social media.
