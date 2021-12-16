St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Holiday shopping safety tips

St. Landry Crime Stoppers has issued safety tips for the holiday season.
- Use your cell phone wisely when exiting and entering your vehicle.
- Try and not bring your kids shopping, you could be distracted which gives a thief the opportunity to strike.
- Avoid driving alone or at night. If you must shop at night, park in a lighted area.
- When you arrive at the store, park as close as you can and remember where you parked.
- Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and secure your vehicle. If your car has an alarm…set it.
- Do not leave packages, purses, makeup bags, or valuables on the seat of your vehicle. Place all your items inside your trunk or out of sight.
- If you bring a purse with you, never leave it in the shopping cart or on top of your vehicle. The moment you look the other way or get distracted, it is stolen.
- When you are leaving the store, put your keys in your hand. Get ready to use the panic horn feature on your remote or use them as a weapon if attacked.
- Leave the parking lot after you have shopped or completed a transaction at the ATM. Criminals could approach you and you could be caught off guard.
- Lastly, let someone know your plans for the day.
- Remember to use our QR code or download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to submit an anonymous tip.
