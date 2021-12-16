St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Holiday shopping safety tips

St. Landry Crime Stoppers has issued safety tips for the holiday season.

Use your cell phone wisely when exiting and entering your vehicle.

Try and not bring your kids shopping, you could be distracted which gives a thief the opportunity to strike.

Avoid driving alone or at night. If you must shop at night, park in a lighted area.

When you arrive at the store, park as close as you can and remember where you parked.

Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and secure your vehicle. If your car has an alarm…set it.

Do not leave packages, purses, makeup bags, or valuables on the seat of your vehicle. Place all your items inside your trunk or out of sight.

If you bring a purse with you, never leave it in the shopping cart or on top of your vehicle. The moment you look the other way or get distracted, it is stolen.

When you are leaving the store, put your keys in your hand. Get ready to use the panic horn feature on your remote or use them as a weapon if attacked.

Leave the parking lot after you have shopped or completed a transaction at the ATM. Criminals could approach you and you could be caught off guard.

Lastly, let someone know your plans for the day.



Remember to use our QR code or download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to submit an anonymous tip.

