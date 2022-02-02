St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Helped needed solving rash of burglaries

The St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a rash of burglaries throughout St. Landry Parish.

Last month, law enforcement had a rash of burglaries and attempted burglaries. The unknown suspects have been seen on Ash, 5th, and 6th streets as well as the Gourney and the University Place subdivisions. Many of the suspects were caught on home security systems. Cash, purses, bikes, catalytic convertors, and personal items were stolen.

In the Opelousas area, a man is seen attempting to burglarize the Boudin Stop on Hwy 167. The same suspect also broke into a business in Ville Platte. If you can identify any of these suspects call Crime Stoppers.

To submit a tip use the QR code at the bottom of the video or download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device. You can now call **TIPS on any mobile phone to submit anonymous tips.

