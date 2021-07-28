St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving West Cherry Street shooting

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting.

On July 22 at 8:27 PM, the Opelousas Police Department was dispatched to 810 West Cherry Street in reference to gunshots in the area. When the officers arrived, they observed

14 bullet holes through the walls of the apartment.

A witness stated that she was inside her apartment when she heard 7 to 8 gunshots coming from outside. Later, officers located a single bullet hole in the witness's home. Another witness reported that someone was shooting out of what appeared to be a Jeep Cherokee maroon in color and had left the scene in an unknown direction.

