St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving vehicle theft

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a vehicle theft in the Opelousas area.

On April 10 at 9:00 am, a woman stopped at Lucky's Casino on Highway 190 in the Opelousas area to put gasoline in a 2018 white Toyota Camry. She entered the store to prepay her fuel, leaving the keys inside the vehicle and the doors unlocked. One minute later while she was inside the store, a man wearing what appeared to be a black vest, a black baseball cap, and black pants entered the vehicle and fled the scene, driving on Highway 190 towards Opelousas.

Inside the vehicle at the time of the theft was a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet valued at $1,025 dollars, multiple credit cards, legal documents, clothing and photos.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

