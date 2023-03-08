Watch Now
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving shooting death of Eunice man

Posted at 5:07 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 18:22:42-05

Detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in solving a homicide in the Eunice area.

On February 27, 2023, at 9:30 PM, deputies responded to the intersection of Hwy 29 and North St. Mary Street in the Eunice area after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located numerous shell casings on the road and a man identified as Jamacan Malveaux, 27 of Eunice, inside a vehicle deceased, according to police.

The investigation revealed that Malveaux and another person was inside a vehicle and pulling into the driveway when unknown suspects began firing at their vehicle. The bullets struck the home, vehicle, and Malveaux causing his death.

To leave a tip, use the QR code at the bottom of the video, use any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, or use the P3 app.

