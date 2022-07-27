St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Opelousas shooting

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help with solving a shooting inside the City of Opelousas.

On July 10, 2022, at 3:00 a.m., officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of East Blanchard Street in reference to a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers were told that the residence had been struck by gunfire, according to detectives. Six bullet holes were located in the front of the residence and a bullet was found on the front walkway.

Officers were also informed that a vehicle at the 500 block of Willow Street had been struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, Officers checked the vehicle and discovered six bullet holes. The victim was sitting in her vehicle at the intersection of Blanchard Street and Foster Street at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, you can leave a tip by using the QR code at the bottom of the video, or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, or use the P3 app.

