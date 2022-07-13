St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving multiple thefts

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers needs help in solving multiple thefts at a local business in the Opelousas area.

On June 22, the owner of the Crawfish House, located at the 2000 block of Landry Street, arrived at work and noticed the copper wires and tubing had been cut from the building’s air conditioning unit. Found lying in the grass near the business was a 4-pound sledgehammer that is painted with what appears to be racist symbols, according to deputies.

According to security footage, the incident on June 22 occurred at midnight and involved a burgundy sedan with driver-side rear damage and a rear spoiler, which was occupied by one male. The male exited the vehicle and walked towards the unit with a cutting tool and proceeded to cut wires around the unit.

In the incident on July 4th at 9:30 am, a gray pickup truck was occupied by two males and parked in the back of the building. The two men exited the vehicle with tools to remove the freezer condenser coil and compressor from the back of the business. The license plate on the vehicle was blacked out or removed.

Use the QR code on the video or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. You can also use the P3 app to leave an anonymous tip.

