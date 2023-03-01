St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving multiple burglaries

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving this week's crime of the week.

On February 2, 2023, just after 6:00 AM, the Crawfish House located at 2004 West Landry Street was burglarized. An unknown suspect broke the front glass window of the business then entered the building. Once inside, the suspect is seen prying the cash register open on the front counter. The suspect is later seen leaving through the same window. The total loss of damage and stolen property was listed at over $1,500 dollars.

Detectives with the Opelousas Police Department and the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office are investigating the same suspect in multiple burglaries throughout St. Landry Parish.

To report this crime use our QR code at the bottom of the video, by using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, the P3 app or by calling 337-948-8477.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel