St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving March 28th shooting

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a shooting in the Opelousas area.

On March 28, 2021, just after 3:00 p.m., deputies responded to Hebert's Boudin located in the 4900 block of I-49 N Service Road near Opelousas.

Deputies were able to locate several casings of different calibers on Hebert's parking lot as well as down Country Ridge Road.

Witnesses stated the suspect vehicle was a 1998 maron Dodge truck. Deputies were informed that the vehicle was involved in a crash on Country Ridge Road but no suspects were located.

On the ground deputies located a receipt from a purchase in the store. Both suspects were caught on the stores security system and help from the public is needed in identifying them.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel