St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving homicide of Johnathon Semien

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a murder in the Opelousas area.

On January 10, 2023, deputies with the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments. Upon arrival, officers discovered that 37-year-old Johnathon Semien had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries.

The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting began and had also been shot multiple times after he exited his vehicle, according to investigators. Evidence also shows that the shooter was in the passenger seat at the time the shooting began.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for an arrest in this case.

There are several ways to leave a tip:

Use the QR code at the bottom of the video

Use a mobile device by dialing **TIPS

Use the P3 app

