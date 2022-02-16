St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Feb. 9th shooting

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.

On February 9 at 6:45PM, deputies with the St. Landry Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Milo Lane in Opelousas in reference to a shooting. The victims in the shooting were a 24 year old male and an 11-year-old girl.

The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect wore a mask to conceal their identity and knocked on the front door, according to investigators. When the door was opened, the suspect immediately began shooting into the residence striking the victims. Both victims required surgery due to their injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward through their enhanced tips program for the arrest in this case.

To leave an anonymous tip use the QR code at the bottom of the video, the P3 app, call **TIPS on any mobile phone, or call 337-948-8477.

