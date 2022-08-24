St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Eunice shooting

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a shooting in the City of Eunice.

On August 22, 2022, at 5:45 am, the Eunice Police Department responded to neighbors hearing gunshots in the area of South 12th and Eddie Street. While officers were responding to the call, additional calls were received concerning gunshots being heard. Officers learned that a total of 15 rounds were shot at the home and a disabled juvenile victim was struck in the upper chest area. The victim was transported to Lafayette General Hospital and was listed in stable condition and has since been released.

Police have no suspects and are asking for help from the public on the case. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward through their enhanced reward program for the arrest in this case.

Below is a list of ways you can leave an anonymous tip:

QR code at the bottom of the video

By dialing **TIPS on any mobile device

P3 app

Call 337-948-8477

