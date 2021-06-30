St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving catalytic converter theft

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving a catalytic converter theft in the Eunice area.

On June 1, 2021, deputies responded to a complaint at the 1200 block of Highway 757 in Eunice. The victim parked his truck for an extended amount of time at his place of business. When he started his truck on June 1, he noticed the vehicle making a loud noise. Upon inspection, the victim found the catalytic converter was missing from the vehicle.

Security footage shows that a Honda Pilot was at the scene during the afternoon of May 31st, with an unidentified male driving and 44-year-old Kristy Thibodeaux, of Eunice, in the passenger side of the vehicle. Detectives are attempting to locate Thibodeaux and identify the driver. Both individuals are persons of interest in relation to this crime.

Kristy Thibodeaux is described as a 5 foot- 2 inch white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. Her last known address is on Mallet Cove Loop in the Eunice area.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

