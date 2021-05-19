St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving burglary in Washington area

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a burglary in the Washington area.

On May 15, deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of True Vine Road in Washington.

The owner reported that he has been out of state for six weeks and was unable to check on his property. While doing work around the shop, he and his wife noticed several items missing. Reported stolen were a gray Craftsman toolbox with assorted tools, a 24-inch gas Ecco chainsaw, one green 18 speed Giant mountain bike, a 7 ½" corded skill saw in an orange case, and several sections of copper pipe. Deputies located several pry marks indicating a forced entry. The total loss of value was listed at more than $1,200 dollars.

To leave an anonymous tip, download the P3 app or call 337-948-TIPS.

