St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving burglary, attempted murder

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help with solving a burglary and attempted murder case in the City of Opelousas.

On March 10, 2022 at 5:41 am, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Delmas Street for a shooting complaint. The resident stated that a suspect fired several shots at him when he confronted him about walking near the residences

The suspect is described as a male wearing black pants, black jacket with a white hood and a black face mask. He was also wearing reflective light colored athletic shoes and gloves, police say.

A surveillance video showed the suspect attempting to burglarize several vehicles in the area while armed with a dark colored handgun. A stolen bicycle was also located in the area and it was believed that the suspect used the bicycle to travel to the area to commit the burglaries. The suspect was last seen running towards Super 1.

To submit a tip, use the QR code at the bottom of the video, use any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, use the P3 app, or call 337-948-8477.

