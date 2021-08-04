St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving ATV thefts

the St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in locating the suspects involved in a rash of ATV thefts.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating four separate thefts of ATVs between the dates of July 24 to August 2, 2021.

The thefts occurred on Oscar Rivette Road in the Arnaudville area, Dove Road and St. Mary Avenue in the Opelousas area, and Lenora Road in the Lewisburg area.

Stolen were a brown 2020 Honda Rancher, a green 2017 Honda Rancher, a 2012 green Honda Rancher, and a faded Green 2003 Honda Rancher. The total loss of value was listed at more than $20,000 dollars.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

