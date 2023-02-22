St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving ATM theft

Detective Lt. Lynette Chavis of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in solving an ATM theft in the Lebeau area.

On December 30, 2022, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at Lil's Quick Stop, located at the corner of Highway 71 and Highway 10 in the Lebeau area.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed that the side of the building was completely destroyed and the ATM was missing.

Video surveillance showed two black males kicking the door of the business out then using the stolen truck to break down the wall and steal the ATM. An oil trail was located and followed to Highway 10 and Sandpit Road where a stolen grey 2004 Ford F-250 with parts of the building in the bed of the truck.

Use our QR code at the bottom of your screen or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. Remember to download our P3 app and tap the app to "Say it Here" and submit your anonymous tips.