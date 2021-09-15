St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving assault

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a suspect involved in the beating of an Opelousas man who suffers from a mental illness.

On August 11, 2021, just before 7:00 P.M., officers with the Opelousas Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Jefferson Street for a male victim lying on the side of the roadway. The victim was found to be unconscious and had visible head injuries, according to police. The incident was captured on surveillance video. The video is grainy, but officers did notice that several vehicles passed by during and after the beating.

Police are asking for those persons to come forward and identify the suspect. Police say informants will remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers. The only information obtained at the scene was that the suspect fled in an SUV, according to police.

Download the P3 app to submit an anonymous tip or call 337-948-8477.

