St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving aggravated assault

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving this week's crime of the week.

On February 3, 2022, officers responded to an aggravated assault complaint that occurred on Bullard Street in Opelousas. The victim stated that she was being followed down Landry Street by a big truck, possibly white in color. A little ways down, she made a left turn heading south on Bullard, then had to stop for the red light at Vine Street. At that time, a male wearing a camouflage jacket approached her vehicle and began banging on her window. When the victim saw that the man was pointing a gun at her, she pulled off and the suspect returned to his vehicle and turned East on Vine Street.

Use our QR code at the bottom of your screen or download our P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit your anonymous tips. You can now call **TIPS on any mobile phone to submit anonymous tips. Be alert, be safe, and God bless you. On behalf of Crime Stoppers, and Detective Michael Hidalgo, I am Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.

