St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving campground shooting

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a shooting in the Eunice area.

On February 5 just after 2am, deputies responded to the Cajun Campground located in the 5000 block of Hwy. 190 near Eunice.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim covered in blood and laying on the ground. He was transported to an area hospital due to his gunshot wounds.

Detectives spoke with the victim who stated he received a call from Michael "Fat Man" Manuel of Lewisburg earlier that night asking him if he was at his camper. The victim stated he frequently sold Manuel heroin and that is what Manuel wanted from him, according to investigators. When Manuel arrived, he shot the victim in the left arm, chest, and the head area.

Manuel robbed the victim of cash, guns, and drugs then fled the area.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel