St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving 2 ATM burglaries

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving two ATM burglaries.

On May 29, 2022, two unidentified suspects wearing masks and hooded jackets attempted to force entry into an ATM machine located at the Farmer's Bank at the 300 block of Main Street in Sunset. Both subjects used pry bars to force the machine open but were unable to gain access to the cash box inside.

On June 9, 2022, deputies responded to an alarm activated at the Valero at the 4900 block of the I-49 Service Road in the Opelousas area. The front door of the business was open, the glass on the door was shattered and the ATM machine was missing from the business.

Security footage shows three subjects loading the ATM machine in a dark-colored truck with a camper shell and driving away.

Investigation suggests that both of these crimes may be connected.

