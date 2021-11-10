St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating wanted fugitives

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating three fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Aaron Barnaba, 23, is wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff's Office for aggravated second-degree battery. His last known address is in the 100 block of Chevis Road in Opelousas area.

William Christopher Fortune, 32, is wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff's Office for illegal possession of stolen things and theft by fraud. His last known address is in the 200 block of Shell Road in Church Point area.

Jessica Marie Guillory, 34, is wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff's Office for 29 counts of identity theft. Her last known address is in the 400 block of Highway 752 in the Church Point area.

If you have any information on this crime use the QR code at the bottom of the video, download the P3 app, or call (337) 948-TIPS to submit an anonymous tip.

