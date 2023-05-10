St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating three fugitives

Agent Brandon Allen of Louisiana State Probation and Parole Office returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in locating 3 wanted fugitives on parole and probation warrants.

Reginald Prudhomme is a 66-year-old black male who is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 160 pounds. Prudhomme has a parole warrant for aggravated rape, sexual battery indecent behavior with juveniles in addition t drug charges. His last known address is on Halsey Street in Eunice. Prudhomme also has an active arrest warrant for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Akeem Williams is a 33-year-old black male that is 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 150 pounds. Williams has a probation warrant for Simple Robbery. His last known address is on Vine Street in Opelousas.

Cleo Jones is a 45-year-old black male who is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds. He has a probation warrant for felony theft. Jones last known address is on Montreal Street in Opelousas.

