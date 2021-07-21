St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating theft suspect

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a theft suspect.

Raymond Dominic Miller, 39, of Eunice, is wanted for multiple catalytic converter thefts.

Miller is 5'6" and weighs 175 pounds, blue eyes, and has brown hair.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

