St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen excavator in Eunice

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a theft of an excavator in the Eunice area.

On January 19, 2022, just before 1:00 am, unknown suspects entered the business yard of Construction Pro located at 5368 Hwy 190 Eunice and stole an excavator.

Video surveillance showed the suspect driving the excavator off of the yard then stopping and began looking at the back of the machine. The suspect is then seen driving it through a west side fence.

The description of the excavator is a 2018 Caterpillar model 305.5 with a serial number CR505996 and is valued at over $61,000 dollars.

The video also showed what appeared to be a white Chevy crew cab with a flatbed pulling a trailer with the stolen excavator. It was last seen heading south on Hwy 367.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward through our enhanced tips program for the arrest in this case.

Sending tips just got easier by dialing **TIPS from a mobile phone to report tips anonymously. Use the QR code at the bottom of the screen on the video or download the P3.

