St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen dog

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating the suspects involved in a theft in the Opelousas area.

On August 23, 2021, deputies responded to a complaint at the 1900 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area. The victim stated his three-year-old sable-colored German Shepherd was stolen from his yard. On the day before, he noticed a male riding a bicycle back and forth in front of his home but did not get a description. The dog answers to Junior and has a scar that runs from the left shoulder, between his front legs, and down his chest.

The value of the dog was listed at $1,500 dollars.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" to submit an anonymous tip.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel