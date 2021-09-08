Watch
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen dog

Posted at 5:54 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 18:54:20-04

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating the suspects involved in a theft in the Opelousas area.

On August 23, 2021, deputies responded to a complaint at the 1900 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area. The victim stated his three-year-old sable-colored German Shepherd was stolen from his yard. On the day before, he noticed a male riding a bicycle back and forth in front of his home but did not get a description. The dog answers to Junior and has a scar that runs from the left shoulder, between his front legs, and down his chest.

The value of the dog was listed at $1,500 dollars.

