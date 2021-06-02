St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating runaways

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating two juvenile runaways from the Opelousas area.

On May 27 at 1:30 a.m. 16-year-old Tyler Edwards, 5'6” 125 pounds with brown hair left from the 800 block of Miller Rd in the Opelousas area in the company of Jahlyiah Spears, 15, 5'5”, and weighs 90 pounds with brown hair.

The runaways could still be in a white 2015 Chevy Malibu bearing Louisiana license 825AOH. The vehicle's driver-side tail light and passenger-side headlight are busted. The vehicle also has very dark tinted windows and a large pink sticker on the rear window. The runaways are possibly headed to California. Neither of the runaways has a driver’s license or personal identification.

