St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 4 wanted men

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in locating four fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff's Office and the Opelousas Police Department.

Kaleb Morris Cormier, 24, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for the theft of a firearm.

Glenn Thomas Babineaux, 37, is wanted by the Opelousas Police Department on three counts of drug charges, resisting an officer, and traffic warrants.

Marty Hargroder, 54, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for three counts of illegal possession of stolen things.

Eric Demond Cary, 34, is wanted by the Opelousas Police Department for three counts of drug charges and resisting an officer.

To submit an anonymous tip download the P3 app. or call 337-948-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel