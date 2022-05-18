St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 4 fugitives

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help with locating four fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office and the Eunice Police Department.

Tristan Layne Higginbotham, 26, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony domestic abuse Battery-child endangerment- involving strangulation and interfering with emergency communications. His last known address is 2400 block of St. Landry Avenue in the Opelousas area.

Shalata Sherise Harris, 39, is wanted by the Eunice Police Department for monetary instrument abuse. Her last known address is the 100 block of Tamaran Loop in Eunice.

Ross Michael Smithey, 27, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony theft. His last known address is the 400 block of Jess Bergeron Road in the Opelousas area.

Tiffani Bell, 35, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for theft. Her last known address is the 1100 block of Rene Street in New Iberia.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the four fugitives, leave a tip by using the QR code at the bottom of the video, by using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, use the P3 app or call 337-948-TIPS.

