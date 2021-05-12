St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 3 wanted sex offenders

St. Landry Crime Stoppers needs help from the public in locating urns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in locating three wanted sex offenders.

Austin Romero, 27, was convicted in 2003 of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 12 years old. Romero left a group home in Arnaudville and quit his employment then failed to notify law enforcement. Romero is wanted for failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator and duty of Offenders to Notify Law Enforcement of a Change of Address, or other Registration Information.

Joseph Babineaux, 42, was convicted of rape in 2005. Babineaux has had multiple arrests since being released from jail for violating sex offender laws. Babineaux is wanted for third offense failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.

Steven Woods Sr., 56, with a last known address of 940 Lastrapes Street in Opelousas. Woods was convicted in 2012 of intentional exposure to the AIDS Virus to a victim in Caddo Parish. Woods moved to St. Landry in 2020 and moved out of his home without notifying law enforcement. Woods is wanted for felony failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Download the P3 app to submit an anonymous tip or call 337-948-TIPS.

