St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 3 wanted men

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating three fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jasmin Dwayne Coleman, 34, is wanted for resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute both schedule I and schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as traffic charges. His last known address is the 1200 block of Jefferson Street in Opelousas.

Carl James Vigers, 39,is wanted for manufacturing with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I drugs and possession of schedule II drugs. His last known address is the 2300 block of Ledoux Circle in Opelousas.

Henry Anthony Washington, 24,is wanted for principal to possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, domestic abuse battery involving strangulation & child endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony theft, and battery charges. His last known address is the 1200 block of Jefferson Street in Opelousas.

Investigators say these individuals are members of the Henry Washington drug trafficking organization and have taken extreme measures to evade capture.

To leave a tip use our QR code at the bottom of the video, the P3 app, dial **TIPS on any mobile phone, or call 337-945-TIPS.

