St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 3 sex offenders

The St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating three wanted sex offenders.

Antonio Rivera Jr., 39, last known address Hwy 31 in Arnaudville, is wanted for failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Rivera was convicted in Lafayette Parish of indecent behavior with a 9-year-old child. Rivera was evicted from the Mustard Seed Group Home for his offensive behavior towards other residents and then failed to notify law enforcement of his new address, according to police.

Thomas Joseph Jarona left his registered address of Magnolia Street in Eunice and failed to notify the Sex Offender Unit of his new address. Jarona is wanted for failure to register or notify as a sex offender or child predator and failing to pay his 2021 annual sex offender fees. Jarona also has two previous failures to register as a sex offender charges for years 2019 and 2020 pending against him in court. Jorana, 43, is 6’3” and weighs 200 pounds.

Julius Aristelle Lewis was convicted on March 18, 2022, for one count of molestation of a juvenile. Lewis is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender or child predator and probation violation. Attempts to locate Lewis at his listed address of Donna Street in Grand Coteau have been unsuccessful. Lewis, 28, is 5’5” and weighs 198 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the three people, leave on tip by using the QR code at the bottom of the video, or by using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, or use the P3 app.

