St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 2 wanted sex offenders

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating two wanted sex offenders.

Thomas Joseph Jarona, 43, left his registered address in the 1271 Magnolia Street in Eunice and failed to notify the Sex Offender Unit of his new address. Warrants for Jarona include failure to register or notify as sex offender or child predator and failing to pay his 2021 annual sex offender fees. Jarona also has two previous failures to register as a sex offender charges for years 2019 and 2020 pending against him in court. Jorana is described as 6'3" and weighs 200 pounds.

Julius Aristelle Lewis was convicted on March 18, 2022, for one count of molestation of a juvenile. He was sentenced to serve 10 years hard labor but instead placed on three years' probation and is refusing to register with the Sex Offender Unit. Warrants on Lewis include failure to register as a sex offender or child predator and probation violation. Attempts to locate Lewis at his listed address in the 100 block of Donna Street in Grand Coteau have been unsuccessful. Lewis is 5'5" and weighs 198 pounds.

