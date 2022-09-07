St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving March shooting

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a shooting in the Opelousas area.

On March 13, 2022, just before 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Blair Street for a shooting complaint.

The investigation led detectives to the corner of Compress Road and Hwy 182 where the shooting occurred. The victim stated he was driving a white 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and was leaving a fast-food restaurant when heard someone yell at him but did not stop, according to police.

While he was driving down Compress Road, he noticed that he was being followed and then heard gunshots. The victim stated he was struck in his body and drove to Blair Street. A local business was also struck due to stray bullets but no one was injured. The vehicle was struck with 15 bullets and the male victim was hit multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital and recovered from his wounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward through an enhanced reward program for the arrest in this case.

Below is a list of ways to leave a tip:

Use the QR code at the bottom of the video

any mobile device by dialing **TIPS

P3 app

Call 337-948-8477

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel