St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving Ina Clare Drive homicide

St. Landry Crime Stoppers are asking for help in solving a homicide in the city of Opelousas.

In the early morning of September 25, 2022, the Opelousas Police Department responded to a shooting on Ina Clare Drive. Three homes were struck by gunfire. According to a local hospital, a victim with gunshot wounds had died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers says the victim was with friends at a residence on Ina Clare Drive. As he was leaving in a vehicle, he was shot. The vehicle the victim was in is said to be a white Kia with a temporary Texas tag, which was later found at the Magic Wand carwash in Opelousas with multiple bullet holes.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, below are different ways to anonymously report your tip:

Dialing **TIPS using any mobile device