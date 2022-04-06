St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving fatal shooting of Jalen Hill

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help solving the crime of the week.

On March 22, 2022, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Raymond Street for a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, the officers found the body of a nineteen-year-old Jalen Hill. Hill was dead in the residence and died of an apparent gunshot wound. Further investigation revealed that Hill's residence had also been struck several times by gunfire.

Investigators also discovered that items at Hill's residence had been stolen shortly after his death. Evidence recovered at the scene revealed that several suspects may have been involved in Hill's death.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward through our enhanced reward program for the arrest in this case.

