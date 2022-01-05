St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving drive-by-shootings

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving a rash of shootings in the City of Eunice.

On December 26, 2021, a drive-by shooting happened in the 500 block of Lewis Street. No one was home at the time, according to police.

Then, another shooting happened in the 500 block of Lewis Street just before midnight on January 3, 2022. A grandmother and her grandchild were inside the home and had to take shelter. The owner reported hearing 10 to 20 shots.

Police investigated another January 3rd shooting at 9:00 pm in the 1000 block of West Oak Avenue, where a woman was shot in the leg. Witnesses reported seeing three people dressed all in black, firing at the residence.

Investigators believe there is a single person being targeted for these shootings and that these shootings are connected.

If you have any information on this crime, report it to Crime Stoppers by using the QR code in the video, download the P3 app, or call 337-948-8477.

