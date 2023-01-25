St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving ATM theft

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving an ATM theft in the Lebeau area.

On December 30, 2022, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at Lil's Quick Stop, located at the corner of Highway 71 and Highway 10 in the Lebeau area.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed that the side of the building was completely destroyed and the ATM was missing. Video surveillance showed two men kicking the door of the business out then using the stolen truck to break down the wall and steal the ATM. An oil trail was located and followed to Highway 10 and Sandpit Road where a stolen grey 2004 Ford F-250 with parts of the building in the bed of the truck.

To leave a tip use the QR code at the bottom of the video, any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, or use the P3 app.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel