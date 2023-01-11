St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving a shooting in Opelousas area

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public solving a shooting in the Opelousas area.

On December 22, 2022, just after 11:00 pm, a motorist was traveling through Opelousas on her way home. The woman suspected that vehicles were following her. When she reached the intersection of Sugar Mill Road and Hwy 357, she was struck by gunfire from three different caliber weapons and was fired upon a total of at least 34 times. The victim then parked at a residence, stating that she was shot and needed medical attention.

The victim's white Toyota Camry had multiple bullet holes in the driver side near the driver’s front fender and door, the driver’s door window and the back glass were also struck.

If you have any information on this crime, you can leave a tip by using the QR code at the bottom of the video, by using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, or by using the P3 app.

